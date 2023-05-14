PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of families filled Barrack’s Cater Inn in Peoria for its 36th annual Mother’s Day brunch.

From eggs to sausage and bacon, everyone felt like they were eating some of their own mom’s home-cooked meals.

Jim Barracks, the owner of the business, and his family have been in the hospitality food business for more than 90 years, and he said treating guests like family is a must at his inn.

“I think it’s just our great food and we’ve got a great team. It’s a team effort, we do it every year in Easter and Mother’s Day brunch and it’s always a sellout,” said Barracks.

New mom Madison Fink came from Memphis, Tennessee to celebrate her first Mother’s Day with her family.

“Just watching him grow up, all the milestones like every week it’s a new thing with him, and he’s almost walking so like I love just getting to watch him grow up,” said Fink.

She said becoming a mother herself has given her a newly found appreciation for Mother’s Day.

“I think it’s just important to have a day for all the hard work that moms and dads do cause raising kids, it’s not easy, but we do it, and it’s nice to get a day to celebrate,” said Fink.

Barrack’s Cater Inn will hold a brunch for Independence Day.