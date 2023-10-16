PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after being shot on Peoria’s West Bluff early Monday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner.

The man, whose name and age was not released by police or by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, appeared to have been shot sometime around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Ellis Street. That’s near where Ellis intersects with Columbia Terrace.

Harwood said the case is being investigated as a homicide. It’s the city’s 23rd of the year.

Further details regarding the shooting have not yet been released by Peoria police.

Harwood said an autopsy was planned for Tuesday.

This story will be updated when more information is released.