PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Monicals is partnering up with a local animal foundation to raise money for a good cause as part of their Community Night.

A Bear’s Bite’s Facebook event confirms that till 10 p.m. on Tuesday, 20% of purchases will be donated to their foundation which helps with emergency needs for pets.

All a customer has to do is arrive with a flyer at one of three Monicals locations:

Knoxville in Peoria

Willow Knows in Peoria

Jackson in Morton

Bear’s Bites is an organization that launched in 2020. The goal is to help pet owners that face a financial or medical crisis with their animal.