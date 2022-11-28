WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monical’s Pizza at 6 Cherry Tree Shopping center in Washington is currently closed due to an outbreak of an illness Saturday.

According to the Tazewell County Health Department, they were temporarily closed by the Illinois Department of Public Health due to an outbreak of a currently unknown foodborne illness.

IDPH is currently working with the Tazewell County Health Department to identify the source.

155 people have currently reached out to the Tazewell County Health Department and reported symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting lasting 12 to 24 hours.

The health department is encouraging everyone to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer at this time.

Monical’s Pizza is anticipated to be reopened Tuesday.

Anyone who ate at Monical’s Pizza since Nov. 21, and is experiencing symptoms, is encouraged to complete an online form.

We have reached out to Monical’s Pizza corporate, and are awaiting a response.