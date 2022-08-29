MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Mclean County is now dealing with its first case of monkey pox. It was confirmed on Friday.

McLean County Health Department public affairs coordinator Marianne Manko said they could not release specifics about the case, only that they are working with IDPH to notify any close contacts with the individual.

Manko said right now IDPH is distributing vaccines to counties with at least one case including McLean County. Local health departments give out the vaccine to those most at risk.

Right now, the virus is disproportionately, affecting members of the LGBT+ community, according to Manko. However, she said anyone can catch it.

“This is not a sexually transmitted infection, but it can be transmitted through sexual activity, all types of sexual activity, so avoiding that is very important,” Manko said. “You want to limit the number of sex partners that you have, you don’t want to be going to parties, you don’t want to be involved in sex parties or having sex with anonymous people.”

While not transmitted through sex, the virus spreads through close bodily contact, including kissing and cuddling.

Manko said it can also spread by touching affected materials such as clothes, bedding or towels.

Symptoms usually develop within three weeks of exposure, and include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

More information is available on IDPH’s website.