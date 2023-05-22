PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The stage production of Monster High will be making a stop in Peoria at the Civic Center.

According to a Peoria Civic Center press release, Monster High Live will have six shows playing in Peoria from September 8-10.

Monster High was first introduced by Mattel in 2010 and quickly achieved mainstream success.

“Expanding the iconic Monster High franchise by adding a live experience for families across the country is the perfect next step for Mattel’s globally celebrated IP,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “A fundamental element is delivering the important messages of acceptance and inclusion, and Monster High Live provides an extraordinary opportunity to do that in an impactful way.”

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information on the tour can be found here.