Montelongo concedes race for Peoria mayor to Dr. Rita Ali, files lawsuit against Peoria Election Commission

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday morning, Mayoral Candidate Jim Montelongo has conceded the race for Peoria mayor to Dr. Rita Ali following the completion of the discovery recount Monday.

“I congratulate Rita on her victory and extend my very best wishes for her service as our mayor. I called Rita last night and we had a very warm conversation,” Montelongo said in a press release.

Montelongo filed for the discovery recount in 23 precincts after losing the race by 43 votes. The process was supposed to happen last week but was postponed.

In addition, Montelongo is filing a lawsuit against the Peoria Election Commission for “violations of the law in storing and counting mail-in ballots received in the mail, and from the ballot drop box outside the Peoria Election Commission.”

The Montelongo campaign’s legal team consists of Bill Atkins of Johnson, Bunce & Noble, P.C. in Peoria, Mark Braden and Trevor Stanley of BakerHostetler in Washington, DC, and Rob Hanauer of Hanauer Law in Peoria.

“This is not an effort to change the outcome of the election. Our goal is to force the Peoria Election Commission to follow the law when storing and counting ballots,” Atkins said.

This story will be updated.