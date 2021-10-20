Montelongo lawsuit against Peoria County Election Commission dismissed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A lawsuit brought against the Peoria County Election Commission was dismissed this week.

Former Peoria Mayoral Candidate Jim Montelongo filed the lawsuit, after conceding to the current mayor, Dr. Rita Ali.

Montelongo’s complaint was about the Commission’s handling and counting of mail-in ballots.

The judge of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court stated “the election is final, and no challenge was brought thereto.” It went on to say some of Montelongo’s allegations against the Election Commission are speculative.

WMBD reached out to the Director of the Commission, who declined to comment on the dismissal.

Montelongo’s former campaign manager said a statement from Montelongo will be released Oct. 21.

