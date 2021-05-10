Montelongo recount underway at Peoria County Election Commission

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The discovery recount process in Peoria’s race for mayor is happening Monday morning at the Peoria County Election Commission

Mayoral Candidate and outgoing 4th District Councilman, Jim Montelongo filed for the discovery recount in 23 precincts after losing the race by 43 votes. The process was supposed to happen last week, but it was postponed.

Executive Director of the commission Thomas Bride said since Montelongo’s team requested more information for the recount, the commission needed more time.

Montelongo’s opponent, Dr. Rita Ali was already officially sworn into office last Tuesday.

Officials said at this time, there have been no additional votes found.

They are currently calculating the mail-in ballots. They have already done the ballot boxes and will review envelope signatures next.

Officials said they expect to be at the election commission all day.