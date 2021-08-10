Montessori Academy of Peoria to re-open after shutting down for COVID

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Montessori Academy of Peoria is now opening up again, after closing a year and a half ago because of COVID-19.

With requests from parents to re-open, the academy director, Sue Kim, found a new building on University Street to help children learn, once again.

“I still have a passion. I want to share this community the children have developed the joy of learning, self-discipline, independence, self-discipline, and creativity,” said Kim.

The AMI, or Association Montessori Internationale, certified school represents a global network that follows doctor maria Montessori’s direct teaching methods.

This allows children ages three to six to learn how to read, write, and gain a sense of independence.

Sarah Seymour, a parent at Montessori, said her children have learned a lot through the school and she is grateful the academy is open again.

“They love to learn new things and children are, they’re inquisitive, but there’s definitely something there with them that has been fun to watch in their takeaway from Montessori.”

Those looking to sign their child up at the academy can head to the school to fill out a registration form, or they can do so by clicking here.