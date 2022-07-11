PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria will continue to feel relief at the gas pump this week as the average gas price in the city fell 17.7 cents, averaging $4.89 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 38.8 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, while still $1.64 per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $4.55 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 74 cents higher at $5.29 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $4.61, down from last week’s $4.69. The average price in the Champaign area is $4.71 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $4.86

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $4.09 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $6.79, nearly $3 higher. The statewide average is $5.15 per gallon, 16.4 cents cheaper than last week’s average.

Per GasBuddy, this four-week decline in gas prices is the longest stretch of falling prices that drivers have seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said while this four-week decline could be a good sign, drivers should not get too comfortable yet.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet – we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline,” said De Haan. “There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

The national average this week is down to $4.66 per gallon, down 12.8 centers per gallon from one week ago. Today’s average is 34.4 cents from one month ago but $1.54 higher than one year ago.

The price of diesel has also declined 8.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at an average of $5.65 per gallon.