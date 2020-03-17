MORE AT FOUR: Hoos, McCall differ in vision for Peoria County State’s Attorney

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Democrats Jodi Hoos and Chris McCall share a political party, but hold different views for Peoria County State’s Attorney.

Hoos, who currently holds the position, formerly served as a judge and, prior to that, an assistant state’s attorney. McCall, a Peoria native, is an experienced defense attorney who also once served under the state’s attorney office.

The Illinois Primary takes place on Tuesday, March 17th. Both candidates sat down with WMBD anchor Eugene Daniel to discuss their campaigns and goals for the community. The full interviews are below in the order of occurrence.

Chris McCall

McCall is the lead attorney of his own law firm, with a background in criminal defense cases. He also served as an assistant state’s attorney under now Tenth Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons. Last fall, McCall threw his name in the running for the Peoria County State’s Attorney.

McCall wants to partner with the county and implement prevention programs with local schools.

“I want to talk to students and talk about different crimes, trauma, triggers,” he said. “If we can do that we can stop people from getting involved the cycle of criminality.”

Attorney Chris McCall announced his candidacy’s for Peoria County State’s Attorney in 2019.

McCall also wants to work with the courts on intervention programs, where people can keep convictions off their record for non-violent offenses. McCall said the office’s current way of working cases “is less safe” and not efficient because of the lack of prevention programs.

“We need to go out in the schools and get rid of the new normal,” said McCall. “There are too many kids who see violence and it’s normal to them.”

McCall believes he is “uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement.”

McCall has spent much of his career as a defense attorney, but he believes that will serve him well in the prosecutor role, citing similar transitions by former state’s attorneys — the late Jerry Brady and Kevin Lyons.

“I believe it is very important that we have change,” said McCall. “We can’t expect to do the same things and have different results.”

Jodi Hoos

In 2019, Hoos and McCall applied for the position following the death of Jerry Brady, who had served in the role since 2011. Brady died last June.

The Peoria County Board appointed Hoos to become the area’s state’s attorney — the first ever woman to hold the position in county history. The board confirmed her unanimously confirmed her appointment, 15-0 last August.

In her interview, Hoos listed the hiring of new attorneys to the state’s attorney staff as her biggest changes to the office, thus far. Hoos has replaced seven out of nearly 30 attorneys in the office.

“I’m a big fan of when you are in an elected position, you should adequately reflect those you represent,” said Hoos when asked what she considers when hiring staff.

Hoos cites an individual’s experience, inspiration and overall fit in the office. She claims to have the most diverse staff in the history of the Peoria County State’s Attorney office “from the top down,” referencing herself as well.

On August 5, 2019, the Peoria County board appointed Jodi Hoos as the county’s state’s attorney.

Hoos, a longtime Peoria County assistance state’s attorney, became a judge in the 10th judicial circuit in Peoria County in 2014. She was re-elected in November 2016, but she left the bench to accept the state’s attorney job. Hoos believes her experiences have prepared her for the seat.

“Prior to being a judge, I was almost all criminal. I didn’t handle a lot of civil cases,” said Hoos. “Then on the bench, I was almost all civil. So now I have the best background that an individual can have.”

“I don’t think one big change is going to change things overnight,” said Hoos. “I believe in small changes can add up to big things.”

Hoos says she’s getting a comfort, therapy dog for child abuse victims to help them navigate traumatic events and the criminal justice system. She also claims to be working with Circuit Clerk office to implement online payment of traffic tickets for this Summer, and has plans for an online diversion program.