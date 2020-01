PEORIA, Ill. – Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) says the trade war with China was worth it given the recent deal struck with the foreign nation.

In an interview with WMBD on Friday, Lahood also speaks on the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, the significance of the trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada for Central Illinois farmers, and comments by his father, former U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Ray Lahood.

Watch the full interview here.