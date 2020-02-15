MORE AT FOUR: Upbringing, experience shape Esther Joy King’s push for 17th Congressional seat

PEORIA, Ill. – Esther Joy King’s unique upbringing shares a hand in shaping her perspective on some of the key issues currently facing the nation. The Republican from Moline is running for the 17th Congressional District in Illinois.

“I didn’t know it was unusual until I started sharing with other people,” said King.

The daughter of Christian missionaries, King says she grew up along with the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas. Her family often split their time between the United States and Mexico, and King says she has a “very personal perspective on immigration in our country.”

“We need to make sure we are taking care of Americans and also welcoming people into our country,” said King. “We are a nation of immigrants.”

King supports President Donald Trump’s vision of a border wall and wants to increase support for border security in order to address crime and illegal immigration. However, she believes the country should overhaul its immigration system to make it more feasible for people to move to the U.S. legally. King says her sister married an undocumented man who later went through the appropriate legal channels to become a citizen.

King, of Moline, holds a Juris Doctorate and Masters of Law in Taxation from Northwestern School of Law. She also serves as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. An entrepreneur aswell, King served in the Office of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology under the Rauner administration.

Watch King’s full interview with Eugene Daniel on WMBD News at 4 p.m. and hear her thoughts on taxation and bipartisanship amidst a splintered Congress.

King faces Bill Fawell in the Republican primary on March 17, 2020. Fawell has unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) in 2018.