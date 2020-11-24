More candidates file for 2021 primary election in Peoria, deadline ends

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven Peoria mayoral candidates filed to get their names on the 2021 primary election ballot.

Here’s a list of candidates you will see on your ballot next year:

Rita Ali

Sid Ruckriegel

Chuck Brown

Chama St. Louis

Couri Thomas

Andres Diaz

Jim Montelongo

The deadline to file was Monday at 5 p.m.

Candidate Chuck Brown said regardless of who grabs the seat it is important for everyone to rally around the winner.

“I think there’s some incredible candidates running for the mayor’s position and it just seems like either way it goes we’re going to be in pretty good hands if one of us is voted in to get that position,” Brown said.

Candidate Chama St. Louis said she has her blinders on and she’s excited for what’s ahead.

“I’ve definitely been laser focused, shutting out the noise,” St. Louis said. “To me it doesn’t matter who the competition is, it doesn’t matter who steps in the race or out of the race, I came here to accomplish something and I plan on doing just that.”

Candidates who missed deadline will not see their name on the ballot for the primary election.