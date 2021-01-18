More Central Illinois restaurants and bars opening up for indoor dining

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Restaurants around Central Illinois are starting to reopen thanks to Region 2 moving into Tier 1 Mitigations.

PUB II:

The popular Illinois state university bar Pub II in normal is prepping to reopen their doors Tuesday at 11 a.m. to students for the first time since late November. General Manager Lucus Rokus said the traditional party-like atmosphere of the Pub will be toned down and will feel more like a restaurant than a party bar.

“We are a college bar where people come and party, but this is going to be a sit-down operation where you come get a meal, have a couple cocktails,” Rokos said.

Rokos says it was like a strike of lightning finding out that employees can earn their paychecks and students can in part, have a good time and escape from the stress of classes for the weekends.

Pheasant lanes & Kegler’s Pub:

After almost two months of being closed businesses like Pheasant lanes and Keglers pub can welcome patrons to eat and drink and play a game or two of bowling.

Pheasant Lanes bowling alley in Bloomington has remained open thanks to being classified under Illinois’ all sports COVID-19 regulations instead of indoor recreation. General manager David Bartlett says league play has continued and now hopes those who play for fun will come back with relaxed mitigations.

Maggie Miley’s:

Maggies Miley’s in uptown Normal announced that it will be reopening Tuesday after closing in November. Miley’s will be open at 11 a.m. with a limited menu.

Brasky’s Bar & Grill:

Brasky’s Bar & Grill in Peoria will be reopening for indoor dining. On Facebook, they said they will be following all safety measures and offering food and drink specials 7 days a week.

This story will be updated.