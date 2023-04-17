PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 26-year-old Peoria man is being held on $2.5 million following a fatal shooting, the county’s top prosecutor said on Monday.

Walter J. Artis, 26, who lives in the 800 block of South Kickapoo Lane, was charged over the weekend in Peoria County Circuit Court with counts of home invasion, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Friday morning shooting of 22-year-old Alexis Boland of Princeville.

When he was charged, Boland was still alive. However, she was declared brain-dead Sunday afternoon, which was after prosecutors had filed the initial counts.

State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said on Monday that more charges could be coming later as the investigation proceeds.

Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Brighton Woods apartments in Dunlap at approximately 9:19 a.m. Friday where they found Boland who had been shot.

Artis had already fled the scene but was arrested about two hours later at a gas station in Morton. A gun was found in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office, which also said Boland and Artis had children together.