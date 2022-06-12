KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – The man charged with killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist now faces more charges for the events leading up to the tragedy.

Weist was hit by a green Ford Taurus as he was setting up spike strips along U.S. Route 150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County, WMBD previously reported. Daylon Richardson was allegedly in a high-speed chase April 29. He was shooting at police while trying to flee at about 100 miles an hour.

Calls initially came in about an armed man at a Circle K in Galesburg. When Galesburg police tried to make a traffic stop after locating the suspect vehicle when the chase began. WMBD was able to confirm it was a green Ford Taurus from obtained police radio calls.

Weist was setting up the strips approximately 500 feet over the county line from Knox County, according to the Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. Richardson was charged for Weist’s murder in Henry County, where he remains in custody, as that is where Weist was killed.

The events of the high-speed chase all took place in Knox County, however, so Karlin mobilized. He announced Saturday that he convened the Knox County Grand Jury, which returned with a bill of indictment against Richardson.

During the police pursuit, according to a statement from Karlin, Richardson allegedly fired a handgun at Galesburg Police Officer Jared Tapscott on Route 150, north of Knox County.

Richardson is indicted with charges for the following “Class X” felonies: attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

This case will start after the Henry County first-degree murder case.

According to a release from Karlin, “both counties have been coordinating their prosecution of Richardson with the assistance of the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement.”