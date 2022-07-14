MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — One teenager is facing additional charges related to the murder of a Mackinaw woman.

In court Thursday, 17-year-old Andre Street is facing two additional conspiracy counts to commit first-degree murder, and his other counts have been amended to allege that he personally discharged the firearm that killed Rebecca Bolin.

On Oct. 22, Rebecca Bolin and her husband Douglas Bolin were found with gunshot wounds on American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw. Rebecca was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to Streets, three other teens were charged in the murder, including 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney, 19-year-old Sage Raeuber, and a 15-year-old girl.

Street is due back in court for arraignment on Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. Raueber is due back in court on Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.