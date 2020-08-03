More COVID cases confirmed at McLean Co. Jail

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities in McLean County say there are more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county’s jail.

Sheriff Jon Sandage says in addition to one confirmed case in an inmate of the jail reported last week, two more inmates have tested positive. Two jail employees have also tested positive. All, he says, have “mild” symptoms.

Sandage says all 300 people in the jail, between inmates and employees, have been tested, and results are not back on a “few” of those. Sandage says the next course of action is to re-test every five days, until there are no longer any positive cases.

The sheriff last week, when announcing the first positive case within the jail, said his department would be part of a lawsuit against Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections. Sandage claims the state failing to take inmates belonging in DOC custody is causing “a health and financial burden on the facility and taxpayers of McLean County.” The jail’s first case was in a male waiting for transport by the state.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected