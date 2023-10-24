PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No arrests have been made in a double shooting that occurred on Peoria’s South Side early Monday morning.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the two men, ages 29 and 22, were found in a driveway in the 1300 block of South Matthew Street which is less than a block from where that street intersects with South Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded just after 1:12 a.m. to the area after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 15 rounds were fired.

The 29-year-old was shot in the lower back near his spine while the 22-year-old man was shot in his right leg and right arm. When the officers arrived on the scene, the report said, they began to apply pressure and other basic first-aid until medics arrived.

The older man told police that they were shot by two unknown men who were wearing all black.