BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal funding is coming to the Alpha Park Public Library in Bartonville, officials announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), the library will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The funding was awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grantmaking program, which has provided relief to the library recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Libraries are at the very heart of our communities – ensuring that residents young and old have access to vital resources,” Bustos said. “I’m so glad that $10,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan will be coming to the Alpha Park Public Library in Bartonville to serve local residents. I was proud to vote for this bold legislation last year to bring resources home to our community.”

More information on the program is available on the National Endowment for the Humanities website.