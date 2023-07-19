PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More funding for foreign language education is on its way to Peoria Public School District 150 schools.

According to a news release from State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), District 150 is set to receive $50,000 as part of the Arts and Foreign Language Education Grant Program.

“Investing in our school’s curriculum gives students a broad range of knowledge that will help pave the way for a bright future,” Koehler said. “Foreign language courses are essential for a well-rounded education. The more knowledge students have, the more they will be equipped for every opportunity for years to come.”

The Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Arts Council Agency awarded 13 of these grants to enhance or develop foreign language programs. District 150’s funding is meant to ensure that foreign language becomes part of the school’s core curriculum.

“Peoria schools will be able to implement and expand foreign language courses with this funding,” Koehler said. “We have to continue investing in our students as they are the leaders of tomorrow.”

More information on the grants is available here.