More golfers hit the green as restrictions ease Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the state enters phase three of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, some golf courses are seeing an increase in attendance.

Illinoisans have been able to enjoy the game for the past few weeks, but only under strict safety guidelines from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Golfers were limited to two players per group, no carts were allowed on the courses and clubhouses had to be closed.

These players were given slightly more freedom Friday as they could now play in foursomes, ride carts on the courses, and warm up before playing.

Gary Sullivan, a local golfer, said seeing so many people on the Newman Golf Course felt nostalgic and just like old times.

“Today, I almost felt like this was playing real golf today because it just seems more normal,” Sullivan said. “But we’ve enjoyed it, we’ve been able to play this course has been in good shape.”

As restrictions on the courses are eased, safety measures are still in place including sanitizing carts after every use, standing six feet apart, sharing carts with those in the same household and wearing masks.