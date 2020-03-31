More hearts pop up in windows across Central Illinois

BELLEVUE, Ill. (WMBD) — People across Central Illinois are spreading the love by putting up hearts on their homes.

One Bellevue neighborhood is participating by showing first responders some love. The group put up dozens of hearts to show their appreciation.

“We want to show our support for anybody out there, working day in and day out, putting themselves on the lines for everybody to keep us safe,” said Brooke Bourque, who covered her windows in hearts.

Bourque and her friend Jasmine Wickham both decorated their homes. Wickham says her kids enjoy going heart hunting.

“Me and my three kids, we walk around the neighborhood every day. We count how many houses have hearts and kind of see who adds on each day,” said Wickham.

Bourque says it didn’t take long to make it happen.

“I’d say it probably took them a good hour to cut them all out, and then it probably took two hours to hang them all up,” she said.