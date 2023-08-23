SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that additional disaster designations have been issued in Illinois.

According to an Illinois news release, the disaster designation is for the drought in the 2023 Illinois growing season.

The primary counties included in this designation include McDonough, McHenry and Mercer. Contiguous counties that are also included are Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Kane, Knox, Lake, Rock Island, Schuyler and Warren.

“While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops and livestock have been impacted,” Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director said. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

The disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans, including FSA emergency loans, to farmers recovering from the drought.

Other Illinois counties that previously received the designation include Adams, Calhoun, Cass, Fulton, Hancock, Jackson, Knox, Logan, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Monroe, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Schuyler, St. Clair, Tazewell, Warren, Washington, Woodford and Union.