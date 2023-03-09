PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department released more information on an armed vehicle hijacking that led to a crash on Main and University Street Wednesday.

According to a press release, 18-year-old Sentaries R. Farmer was arrested with two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old.

Officers initially responded to the area near Ellis Street and Armstrong Avenue, and learned from a victim that two suspects approached him, one armed with a handgun, and drove away in the stolen vehicle. The suspect was not injured.

A short while later, officers located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but it fled. The vehicle eventually crashed into another car at University and Main Street.

The four suspects fled the area on foot but were quickly apprehended and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. The two occupants of the vehicle that was struck were also taken to a local hospital.

Farmer was arrested for vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault and resisting police. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail

According to Peoria County Court records, Farmer has been previously indicted for other burglary and theft charges.

The 12-year-old was arrested for Criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and resisting a police officer. He was released to the custody of his mother.

One 13-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicle hijacking and resisting police. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The other 13-year-old was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting police and several traffic violations. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.