PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department released more information related to a shooting that happened at approximately 5:37 p.m. Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the area near Stanley and Hayes Streets for a shot spotter with multiple shooters.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man with a graze wound to the head, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police several men has exited a vehicle and begun firing shots. No one else was injured in this incident.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.