PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — District 150 students will receive more resources for mental health.

At Monday’s school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve an agreement with Cartwheel Health Services. The company will be the first independent contractor for the Wraparound Center.

Cartwheel will offer 100% telehealth to students regardless of insurance.

The agreement is from Jan. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The company will accept up to 50 referrals for K-12 students from Jan. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and up to 100 referrals from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.