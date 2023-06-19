PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — An operation launched over the weekend has more officers patrolling the downtown area.

Officers in the Special Investigations Department assisted with the Downtown Detail and made several arrests this weekend. Shortly after 11 p.m., officers made contact with a group of people walking away from their cars with open containers. After searching the vehicles, officers said they discovered open alcohol bottles as well as a loaded handgun.

31-year-old Devin Boyd was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Second District Councilman Chuck Grayeb called this weekend’s detail “an absolute success”.

“The police department put in place a plan to minimize this type of conduct where you have shots being fired, fighting, open liquor, parties that breakout in the middle of main street with no license to have a party or block party there, and the deployments worked, for the most part, I think we had an almost near perfect weekend,” said Grayeb,

He wants people to know the downtown area is safe and urges people to enjoy the businesses.