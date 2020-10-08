More potential human remains found along Illinois River

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials confirmed Thursday more bones were found along the Illinois River Wednesday that could be tied to remains uncovered in the last couple of months.

In a press release, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said the bones were found in the 13000 block of Wheeler Road Wednesday, right around the same area where human bones, including a pelvic bone, were found last month.

More recently, another bone was found in the area near the end of September.

Asbell said there is some evidence suggesting the bones are related to those previously found in the same area but will need DNA testing to verify the claim.

He said the river level has lowered since the last few searches. Deputies are working with the Peoria Fire Department Dive Team to conduct an underwater search of the area.

Asbell said an investigation is still pending and a report will be not released.

(UPDATE: 11:00) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a resident found the bones and reported them Wednesday night.

He said the bones are currently at the Coroner’s office, and he is waiting to see if more bones are found before sending them to a forensic anthropologist in Champaign.

Harwood said the bones appear to be human.

He said the anthropologist will be able to search for DNA and try to narrow down ethnicity and see if all the bones are connected. He noted it will take weeks, maybe months to get the results.

