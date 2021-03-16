More potholes are lining Peoria roads, Public Works Department working nearly every day to address concerns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As spring approaches, more unsightly potholes are popping up around the region. The Peoria Public Works Department says they are working to address these concerns despite facing challenges.

Located along West Pioneer Parkway in Peoria, Jim Scherer, the owner of Scherer Automotive sees both sides of potholes and broken-up roads.

“We’ve got a lot of business with new tires, new rims, alignments, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do that to my cars too. So all in all it’s not good,” Scherer said.

To prevent damaging vehicles, in some instances, Scherer has taken matters into his own hands.

“I’ll go walk out in the middle of the road and start picking up chunks of concrete and throw them down the ravine,” he said.

When it comes to remedying problem areas, the Peoria Public Works Department says they are working nearly every day on potholes and street work.

“It’s not year-round just simply because of the snow season but if it wasn’t for snow that’s what we would be doing year-round,” said Sie Maroon, Deputy Director of Peoria Public Works Department.

The department is facing obstacles. Maroon says to patch some roads hot mix asphalt is needed but the plants that make the resource are not open until April 1st.

“So until they open we’re at their mercy,” he said.

The Public Works Department has also fallen victim to COVID-19 budget cuts. Maroon says this summer says the department will be down 15 temporary staff members.

“For every one person you take off the street, it does impact the amount of work that we can do,” Maroon said.

Maroon asks the community for patience as the department attempts to mitigate road issues throughout the city.

“It’s pretty difficult for us to be everywhere all the time but we will always be where we need to be at a given time,” he said.

The city has recently focused on patching North University Street to Willow Knolls. Maroon says crews will now work south of that area.

To report a pothole in your area, download the Peoria Cares app.