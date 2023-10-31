CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff at Snowman’s Reindeer Farm is fairly confident they’ll see one new reindeer calf next spring, and they are hoping for possibly two more.

The farm in Canton said last week on their Facebook page that they are “fairly confident” that Marshmallow is pregnant and that she’s expected to give birth in April. It’s welcome news after the farm lost Igloo, Marshmallow’s calf, two weeks ago.

But now, they think two others, Mistletoe and Coco, could give birth. Mistletoe has been displaying all signs of pregnancy and Coco is under close watch.

The staff at Snowman’s Reindeer Farm stated that it is a combination of behaviors from both the males and females that give them the inclination of pregnancy. Once the females are bred, the males tend to leave them alone and the females will become more relaxed.

The staff at the reindeer farm said they have to wait until February to draw blood and confirm that they are pregnant.