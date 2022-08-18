PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital.

The hospital is a partnership between OSF HealthCare and Kindred Hospitals. Together, they celebrated and introduced the newly remodeled facilities and patient rooms.

There are a total of 29 new beds in the acute rehabilitation unit, along with the existing 18-bed long-term acute care unit at the hospital. There are also two new gyms, a chapel, dining rooms, and day rooms.

“Through this partnership, you have over 150 employees and 100 plus dedicated physicians all with the same goal in mind, and it’s truly to provide compassionate care to the Peoria area,” said Chief Executive Officer at OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital, Chris Curry.

The inpatient rehabilitation unit will be accepting patients in September.

OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital is located at 500 W Romeo B Garrett Ave. in Peoria.