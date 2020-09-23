More students returning to Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria School Board is working to allow more grade levels back to school on a rotating basis.

Kindergarten through first grade will be returning to the school buildings in two weeks, while second through fourth grade will be returning in a month.

District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said they are confident about the safety procedures they have in place.

“We feel very very good about the mitigation practices we have in place and each building has a return to school committee,” Kherat said.

All school’s mitigation procedures will include temperature checks and enforced social distancing.

Amber Pawula-Marcin is the parent of a third-grader at Northmoor and says she is concerned about her family’s safety if her child returns to in-person learning.

“I really don’t want to endanger my mother’s life by sending my child back to a school where I have no way of knowing how safe families are being,” Marcin said.

Parents will receive reminder letters with more information. They can choose from either in-person, staying remote, or special request option which is completely online.

The school board also approved renaming six schools in the district, including Thomas Jefferson Primary and Calvin Coolidge Middle School.

School Board member Greg Wilson said the current names have ties to slavery and he hopes the new names will be welcoming to all students.

Parents will be able to weigh in on the schools new names at a future board meeting.

