More than $1 million in grant funding coming to Heartland Community Health Clinic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Il) announced grant funding will be coming to Heartland Community Health Clinic Wednesday, March 17.

The health clinic received the $1,403,780 of grant funding through the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resource and Services Administration’s Health Center Cluster program.

LaHood said the funding will help the clinic as it works on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, the funding awarded to Heartland will support their ongoing efforts to provide mental health services as well as support their workforce,” LaHood said. “In Congress, I will continue to work with my colleagues to support community and federally qualified health centers throughout the 18th District of Illinois.”

The grant funding is meant to support primary care services like opioid prevention and telehealth. The funding will also support workforce expansion and development.