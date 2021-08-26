More than 100 attend candlelight vigil for Peoria woman shot, killed Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For many loved ones of Ashley Tankersley, 37, Thursday night was a remembrance and a farewell.

More than one hundred people came out to the Southside of the city to honor her memory and say goodbye.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil, embraced, mourned, and reflected on her life.

Family members said people traveled far and wide from places such as Cincinnati and California to pay their respects to Tankersley. Relatives fought back tears while saying she was a beautiful soul who’ll truly be missed and leaves behind three children.

Charles Webster, Tankersley’s father, said he’ll remember how his daughter used to call him on the phone all the time and said she was a warrior.

He said she was taken too soon, and now he’s calling on the community to put the guns down.

“She was truly loved, and I just want to say that somewhere across the United States right now today, somebody else is going through the same thing,” Webster said. “We have to address where are the guns coming from. We need to stop that if we’re serious about life and death. She left here early, but I know that now she’s in a better place.”

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Route 150 and Philander Chase Road. Last Sunday, where they found Tankersley with multiple gunshot wounds down in the ditch line.

Joshua A. McGee, 35, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tankersley. His bond is set at $1.5 million, and he’s set to appear in court next month.