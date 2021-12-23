More than 100 people evacuated Peoria’s Dream Center after Wednesday afternoon flooding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 people were forced to evacuate the Dream Center in Peoria (DCP) Wednesday afternoon after an accident led to parts of the building being flooded.

Dream Center Peoria Director Andy King said it happened Wednesday afternoon due to sprinklers going off on the main sleeping floor, which includes 120 beds. Displaced individuals are staying at the Four Points hotel just down the road, as well as the Peoria Rescue Ministries.

To help those currently displaced, King said the organization is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the DCP parking lot located on Hamilton Boulevard.

Below is a list of items the organization will accept:

Items

Small bottle toiletries-

Twin sheets –

Blankets –

Personal hygiene products –

Bottle water –

Gatorade-

Gloves –

Chapstick-

Hand warmer’s

(NO CLOTHING AND NO FOOD)

The organization is also accepting financial gifts through its website. King said feeding all of the organization’s homeless guests will cost $250, while the cost for 15 hotel rooms is $1,500.

King said any additional funding will go toward the housing program’s operations.