More than $11 million granted for housing and homeless assistance in central Illinois

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced that Central Illinois communities will receive a total of $11.7 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for affordable housing and homelessness programs.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Durbin said. “These federal programs are critically important to addressing homelessness and housing insecurity throughout Central Illinois, especially at a time when so many are facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19. I will continue working alongside Senator Duckworth to bring federal resources to communities in need during this challenging time.”

“Children and families in need across Central Illinois rely on programs like these—especially during this public health and economic crisis—to help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said.

Community Development Block Grants

The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income individuals. The following communities will receive CDBG funding:

Bloomington: $547,296

Champaign: $1,045,984

Danville: $1,014,692

Decatur: $1,400,311

Normal: $441,690

Pekin: $450,279

Peoria: $1,895,739

Rantoul: $348,890

Springfield: $1,369,104

Urbana: $516,972

HOME Investment Partnerships Program

The HOME Investment Partnerships program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities. The following communities will receive HOME funding:

Decatur: $413,549

Peoria: $663,810

Springfield: $656,784

Urbana: $819,687

Emergency Solutions Grants

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street; improve the number, quality, and operations of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; provide essential services to shelter residents, rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families, and prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless. The following community will receive ESG funding: