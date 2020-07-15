More than 16,400 Central Illinoisans without power during Wednesday storms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Central Illinoisans were hit with afternoon severe weather Wednesday.

The lines of storms traveled west across the region bringing hail, strong winds, flooding, knocking out power, and confirmed reports of tornadoes.

IF YOU ARE UNDER A FLOOD WARNING, FIND SAFE SHELTER RIGHT AWAY

Do not walk, swim, or drive through floodwaters . Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Depending on the type of flooding: Evacuate if told to do so. Move to higher ground or a higher floor. Stay where you are.



See the current outages HERE.

This story will be updated.

