More than $170,000 in USDA Rural Energy Infrastructure Grants coming to Illinois

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that more than $170,000 in funding will be coming to local farmers and rural small businesses in Illinois Friday.

According to a press release, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Energy for America Program is offering Rural Energy Infrastructure grants to fight climate impacts on family farmers, and make rural communities more resilient.

“I’m so pleased that eleven agribusinesses and family farms in Northwest and Central Illinois will be receiving more than $170,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve energy efficiency,” Bustos said. “This federal funding will bring cost savings and modernize these important operations.”

Several local farms and businesses will receive grants, including:

Century Enterprises, Inc.: $20,000 – Fulton County

Mahr Hog Farm, LLC: $19,869 – Fulton County

Cain Family Farms, LLC: $17,693 – Knox County

The Rural Energy for America Program funding can be used to invest in renewable energy systems or make energy efficiency improvements.