More than 200 people in McLean County considered recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,147.

Sunday’s update shows 569 people are at home isolating, a 213- person decrease from Saturday. Seven people are hospitalized with two if them in ICU. Two hundred fifty-six people are now considered recovered since Saturday’s update, bringing the total to 2,552.

According to the health department, over 66,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 4.1%.

