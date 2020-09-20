More than 200 people in McLean County considered recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MCLEAN COUNTY HEALTH DEPT_1496799187942.jpg

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,147.

Sunday’s update shows 569 people are at home isolating, a 213- person decrease from Saturday. Seven people are hospitalized with two if them in ICU. Two hundred fifty-six people are now considered recovered since Saturday’s update, bringing the total to 2,552.

According to the health department, over 66,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 4.1%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News