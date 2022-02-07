More than 2,000 stuffed animals donated for hospitalized kids this Valentine’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is making sure local kids feel the love this Valentine’s Day.

Cuddles with Kindness donated more than 2,000 stuffed animals to OSF Children’s Hospital Monday, Feb. 7.

The founder of Cuddles with Kindness, Taylor Larson said she knows how uncomfortable it can be in the hospital all day. Larson spent two weeks at OSF Children’s Hospital when she was little and said little gestures like these make the biggest difference.

An OSF coordinator, Lizzy Salmon said these stuffed animals can help these kids get through anything.

“Parents aren’t allowed back when they go to surgery or their procedure, so this is their extra care buddy. A lot of our patients’ families tell us this ends up being with them throughout their life because they felt such a special bond to it,” said Salmon.

The stuffed animals will be delivered to the kids on Valentine’s Day.