More than $275,000 in funding coming to rural Illinois communities

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced that more than $275,000 of federal funding will be coming to rural Illinois towns Wednesday.

According to a press release, the funding will be coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) rural development grants.

The money will be used to improve community infrastructure in rural communities.

“Rural communities are at the very heart of Northern, Northwestern and Central Illinois. Ensuring they receive the federal resources and support they deserve has been one of my top priorities since taking office,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “With these important funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we will continue to support our rural cities and villages by repairing and improving their essential facilities.”

Among the communities receiving funding, Lomax will receive $44,000 for a new police vehicle, Lewistown will receive $24,000 for a new Truck and snowplow, and Henderson County Library District will receive $5,800 to replace four furnaces.

The funding for the grants comes from the USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program. More information about the program is available on the USDA’s website.