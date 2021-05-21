More than 30 employers coming together for walk-up job fair

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will be holding a walk-up job fair on June 3, in the former Bergner’s Parking Lot at Eastland Mall.
Job seekers will be able to find opportunities from over 30 local employers looking to fill nearly 800 positions. Those who attended are encouraged to bring an official ID, several copies of their resume, and to dress for success.
Participating employers include:
- Ancho & Agave
- BEER NUTS,
- Biaggi’s
- Bloomington-Normal YMCA
- Brandt Industries
- Chestnut Health Systems
- Cintas Corporation
- City of Bloomington
- Connect Transit
- Creative Sites Media
- DoubleTree by Hilton
- Evergreen Place of Normal
- Express Employment Professionals
- Heritage Operations Group
- Holiday Inn Hotel at the Airport
- Illinois State University
- Jack Lewis Jewelers
- Lil Beaver Brewery
- Little Jewels Learning Center
- Manpower
- Marcfirst
- Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
- McLean County Unit School District 5
- Pantagraph Media
- Parke Regency Hotel
- PRIDESTAFF
- Regional Office of Education #17
- RobDob’s Restaurant & Bar
- STL Staffing
- Synergy HomeCare
- Synergy Flight Center
- TENTAC Enterprises
- The Villas of Hollybrook
- Vostermans Ventilation
- Westminster Village
- Wilber & Associate
More information on the event can visit The McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s website.