More than 30 employers coming together for walk-up job fair

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will be holding a walk-up job fair on June 3, in the former Bergner’s Parking Lot at Eastland Mall.

Job seekers will be able to find opportunities from over 30 local employers looking to fill nearly 800 positions. Those who attended are encouraged to bring an official ID, several copies of their resume, and to dress for success.

Participating employers include:

Ancho & Agave

BEER NUTS,

Biaggi’s

Bloomington-Normal YMCA

Brandt Industries

Chestnut Health Systems

Cintas Corporation

City of Bloomington

Connect Transit

Creative Sites Media

DoubleTree by Hilton

Evergreen Place of Normal

Express Employment Professionals

Heritage Operations Group

Holiday Inn Hotel at the Airport

Illinois State University

Jack Lewis Jewelers

Lil Beaver Brewery

Little Jewels Learning Center

Manpower

Marcfirst

Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

McLean County Unit School District 5

Pantagraph Media

Parke Regency Hotel

PRIDESTAFF

Regional Office of Education #17

RobDob’s Restaurant & Bar

STL Staffing

Synergy HomeCare

Synergy Flight Center

TENTAC Enterprises

The Villas of Hollybrook

Vostermans Ventilation

Westminster Village

Wilber & Associate

More information on the event can visit The McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s website.