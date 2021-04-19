More than 3,000 feet of water main to be replaced in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water is investing approximately $635,000 to replace more than 3,000 feet of water main in the City of Farmington.

This investment supports reliable service to homes, businesses, and fire hydrants, according to a press release.

The work will begin this month in the following areas:

North and South Cedar Street

West Cottonwood Street, between South Cedar Street and South Mill Street

South Mill Street

West Court Street, between Oak Street and Elmwood Road

Pleasant Street

Customers affected by the replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions.

In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois

American Water’s customer notification system contacts customers via phone, phone, and text, or email based on customer preferences.