CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Getting students to school safely is the goal of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Wednesday, $12.3 million in grants to help with the health and safety of students walking and biking to school was announced.

Locally, the City of Washington was awarded $250,000 for new sidewalks to connect with existing pedestrian and bike paths. Creve Coeur was awarded $145,600 for new sidewalks, ADA-compliant curbs, and ramps.

“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

