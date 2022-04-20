CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Getting students to school safely is the goal of the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Wednesday, $12.3 million in grants to help with the health and safety of students walking and biking to school was announced.
Locally, the City of Washington was awarded $250,000 for new sidewalks to connect with existing pedestrian and bike paths. Creve Coeur was awarded $145,600 for new sidewalks, ADA-compliant curbs, and ramps.
“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
Other projects in the state include:
- $250,000 to Willow Springs for new sidewalks.
- $250,000 to Granite City for new sidewalks with ADA curbs and ramps, pavement markings, speed hump, signage, and traffic signals near Grigsby Intermediate School.
- $250,000 to Greenville for sidewalks with ADA curbs and ramps near Greenville elementary and junior high schools.
- $250,000 to Galesburg for new sidewalks, crossings, and ADA curbs and ramps near King elementary and Lombard junior high schools.
- $250,000 to Rantoul for new sidewalks, crossings, signage, and multiuse path near Pleasant Acres Elementary School.