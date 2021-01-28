More than 3,500 signed petitions may save small Peoria businesses from relocating

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Glen Haven shopping center on the corner of Glen Ave. and University St. is home to 7 small businesses, and Club Car Wash intends to build its third facility in Peoria at the shopping center.

In efforts to save the shopping center, Erica Pamson created the petition on Monday and currently has over 3,500 signatures.

Rose Dolan is one of the many people to sign the Glen Haven shopping center petition. Dolan said the area doesn’t need another car wash, and she would rather support small businesses.

“Knowing that putting a car wash there would displace stores like Relics and the Mediterranean Mart, where the shops are so welcoming, the employees are so welcoming and loving… just breaks my heart,” said Dolan.

During Tuesday’s Peoria City Council meeting, the city decided to postpone taking any further action on the site for another 30 days.

Organizers hope to receive 5,000 signatures before the next City Council meeting.