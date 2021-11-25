More than 400 Thanksgiving meals delivered in Bloomington thanks to Home Sweet Home Ministries

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Home Sweet Home Ministries (HSHM) in Bloomington found a way to safely provide meals to those in need this Thanksgiving, and all with the help of faithful volunteers.

The nonprofit has been collecting Thanksgiving meal supplies since October, with plans to deliver meals directly to the homes of those requesting a meal.

Staff, as well as more than 150 volunteers, including members of the Bloomington Police Department, helped put together and deliver 406 fresh meals, with 51 different routes for drivers making home deliveries.

Leslie Bunge, development and communications manager with HSHM said she is thankful to the community for being generous with its time and donations.

“Year after year we have needs out there, and people respond. Whether it’s on social media or just giving us a call to see how they can help, it takes a community together to be able to do what we’re able to do,” said Bunge.

Thanksgiving is special to those at Home Sweet Home Ministries, she said, because it’s the day they were founded, 104 years ago.