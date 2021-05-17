More than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county area hit another milestone Monday as the health department announced the area had a total of 45,068 cases.

Five deaths were also reported; four in Peoria County and one in Tazewell.

Peoria County reported 67 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,307 with 344 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 39 new cases for a total of 16,949 with 282 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,812 with 84 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% of people have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.16%.